EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

London wins back title as Europe’s largest stock market from Paris

The main video board at the entrance to the London Stock Exchange
The main video board at the entrance to the London Stock Exchange Copyright Alastair Grant/AP
By Doloresz Katanich
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The London Stock Exchange's performance was lifted by increasing oil prices, according to a Bloomberg index.

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing its number-one spot among Europe's biggest stock markets last year, London has just retaken first place, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

It compared the combined market capitalisation - calculated based on company share prices - of the businesses trading in each market.

The London market is heavily weighted to commodity stocks, including oil giants such as Shell and BP. 

Due to rising oil prices, these companies gained a considerable amount in their respective market capitalisation, swelling the total sum for the London Stock Exchange to $2,888.4 billion (€2,739.53 billion), according to Bloomberg.

Paris, on the other hand, has lost nearly $270 billion in market value from its peak in April 2023, reducing the final sum to $2,887.5 billion.

The French stock exchanges have major luxury companies listed on them, which have fallen under pressure from China’s economic slowdown.

LVMH, L’Oreal SA, Hermes International and Kering SA make up almost 20% of the French benchmark CAC 40 index - and their share prices are all lower from peaks hit earlier this year. 

The downward trend could last, according to analysts cited by Bloomberg, due to a likely slow in demand for luxury handbags and jewellery in China, as well as at home in Europe.

However, in light of major IPOs relocating to New York and the murky outlook of the UK economy, it's yet to be seen whether London can keep the top spot.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

EU unlocks Single Market access for Western Balkans in exchange for reforms

More than half of US citizens feel behind on their retirement savings - here’s how to buck the trend

€3 trillion: Is France’s debt out of control?

stock exchange Paris Oil prices London luxury goods