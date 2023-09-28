German inflation falls to its lowest level since start of Ukraine war

By Euronews with Reuters

The inflation rate in Germany is expected to be 4.5% in September 2023.

German inflation fell in September to its lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a yearly comparison, prices rose by 4.5% in September 2023, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany showed.

The last time a lower inflation rate was registered was in February 2022, when it stood at 4.3%, whilst in August 2023, the inflation rate was 6.1%.

The data suggests the beginning of the end for high inflation as high consumer prices have weighed heavily on Europe's largest economies.

The report adds that consumer prices are expected to increase by 0.3% in September compared with the previous month.

Germany's core inflation rate, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, was 4.6% in September, down from 5.5% in August.

A slowdown in inflation could fuel hopes that the European Central Bank could take a break in raising the key interest rates which is its main tool to meet its 2% inflation target.