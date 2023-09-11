A combined 87% of respondents said they thought it was ‘very important’ or fairly important’ that the EU take measures to limit the immediate impact of rising energy prices on consumers and companies.

European citizens are overwhelmingly in support of steps the EU has taken over the past year to protect consumers and companies from volatile energy prices, according to a new official survey.

Figures published by Eurobarometer on Monday show Europeans also approve of the EU’s measures to boost energy security, the green transition and competitiveness in the tech industry, in addition to the bloc’s continued support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The war in Ukraine and the energy crisis have battered the EU’s post-pandemic recovery, slowing efforts to boost the economy, pushing up costs and exacerbating inflation.

Asked how important they considered various European-level initiatives from the past year to be, a combined 87% of respondents to the survey said they thought it was ‘very important’ or ‘fairly important’ that the EU take measures to limit the immediate impact of rising energy prices on consumers and companies.

Another 86% said it is important that the EU promote sustainable use of natural resources, while 76% of those asked said it is important that the bloc reinforce the resilience of its economy.

The European Commission announced earlier today that it had revised down its economic forecast, lowering predicted growth this year to 0.8%, down from 1%. It blamed high prices for goods and services that are “taking a heavier toll than expected”.

Europeans want to keep supporting Ukraine

In terms of future action, 85% of Europeans believe the EU should bolster its manufacturing of clean technologies to improve competitiveness on the world stage, with another 79% saying Brussels should bring in measures to reduce energy consumption.

Europeans were also asked about how much the EU should continue supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, with a clear majority wishing to keep providing assistance to Kyiv.

Economic sanctions on Russia are supported by 71% of EU citizens, while 65% want to see Ukraine integrated into the European single market.

Since the full-scale invasion began, Ukraine has been ramping up efforts to join the EU and its single market as quickly as possible, achieving candidate status in March 2022.