Turkish Airlines orders 10 long-haul Airbus jets

Once the order is delivered, the company will have a total of 24 Airbus A350-900s.

Turkish Airlines has announced an order for 10 long-haul Airbus jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wide-body aircraft will be delivered between 2025 and 2027, bringing the airline's total number of A350-900s to 24, according to a company spokesman. The value of the purchase has not been specified.

These aeroplanes are 66.8 metres long and accommodate up to 350 passengers.

At the beginning of June, the Turkish company expressed that it wanted to sign orders for 600 airliners in the coming months.

The move demonstrates Turkish Airlines' commitment to an all-out development, particularly towards Africa and Asia. The company also wants to take advantage of the new Istanbul airport -- its main connecting hub.

The contract with Airbus should be worth nearly $3.2 billion (almost €3 billion), according to the European aircraft manufacturer's latest list price, which has not been updated since 2018.