Poland's Legionnaires' death toll rises to 14

The number of people who have died in Poland from the Legionella bacteria has risen to 14 after it claimed more lives in Rzeszow

A further three people, infected with Legionella bacteria, have died in Rzeszow in south-east Poland. It brings the overall total in the country to 14.

Cases of Legionella pneumophila have been found in four provinces with 159 people now infected. Nine new cases were reported on Tuesday.

In response to the growing number of legionellosis cases, Chief Sanitary Inspector Krzysztof Saczka has issued recommendations for the whole country. These include disinfecting showers, unscrewing sieves and using only boiled water.

Elderly and vulnerable people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to Legionella. But the Legionella pneumophila infection can be detected quickly and easily.

Legionellosis is a disease of the respiratory tract. It is infectious but not contagious. It is caused by Legionella bacteria, which are found in water and multiply at temperatures between 20 and 50 degrees Celsius.