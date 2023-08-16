EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Wildfires rage on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife

Firefighters on Tenerife, Spain. August 16, 2023
Firefighters on Tenerife, Spain. August 16, 2023
By Euronews  with AFP, AP
Firefighting planes are to be deployed to bring the fires under control after hundreds of hectares burned

Firefighters were battling a raging wildfire in Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands, on Wednesday.

Local authorities and emergency services evacuated residents of the towns of Arafo and Candelaria, on the east of the island.

In footage released by the Guardia Civil, forest fires can be seen close to the towns.

Firefighting aircraft have been deployed to help tackle the wildfires.

