Wildfires rage on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife

By Euronews with AFP, AP

Firefighting planes are to be deployed to bring the fires under control after hundreds of hectares burned

Firefighters were battling a raging wildfire in Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands, on Wednesday.

Local authorities and emergency services evacuated residents of the towns of Arafo and Candelaria, on the east of the island.

In footage released by the Guardia Civil, forest fires can be seen close to the towns.

Firefighting aircraft have been deployed to help tackle the wildfires.

