EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
world news

European Central Bank raises interest rates by quarter-point to fight inflation

Access to the comments Comments
A tram drives past the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
A tram drives past the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.   -  Copyright  Michael Probst/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews  with AP

The European Central Bank has slowed the pace of its interest rate increases, stepping back like the US Federal Reserve from a string of jumbo hikes aimed at snuffing out inflation.

The ECB’s quarter-point hike Thursday follows evidence that its efforts are working by making mortgages and business loans harder to get.

The decision comes a day after the Fed approved a quarter-point increase and hinted that it may have reached the end of its hiking cycle.

But the central bank for the 20 countries that use the euro currency started later and may still have further to go even as economic growth slows to a crawl and U.S. bank instability stirs new fears of financial turmoil.

Market observers are waiting for ECB President Christine Lagarde’s news conference for clues about the bank’s future steps, especially with inflation still high at 7 per cent.

You might also like

UK nurses stage largest ever strike for higher pay as inflation crushes staff wages

Living with mum and dad: Why can't youths in Ireland and Italy afford to move out?

Watch: Doctors in England continue historic four-day strike over pay