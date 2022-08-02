Tourism staff shortages affect 1.2 million jobs in the EU, says study

In 2022, Italy will be the country most affected by a shortage of staff in the tourism sector.

According to a study by the World Travel and Tourism Council, 250,000 workers will be missing this year, meaning one in six vacancies will not be filled.

The hospitality sector and travel agencies are among the most affected.

In total, there will be 1.2 million job vacancies in the European Union: 71,000 will remain unfilled in France. Among the hardest hit sectors is aviation, with nearly one in three vacancies.

In the UK, 128,000 positions remain unfilled. Restaurants and hotels are struggling to find staff, but the British government has so far opposed bringing in temporary workers from abroad.

Portugal, meanwhile, is the least affected by staff shortages among those surveyed, with 49 thousand vacancies.

But there are ways to attract more workers, the study claims.

These include facilitating worker mobility with a more favourable visa policy, allowing flexible and remote work, adopting innovative technological and digital solutions, and offering training, refresher programs and benefits to employees.