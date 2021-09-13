People not fully vaccinated are 11 more times likely to die from COVID-19 than those with full protection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A CDC study examined incidences of COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths in 13 US jurisdictions from April 4 to July 17, 2021.

Data shows that, during this period, a total of 569,142 (92%) COVID-19 cases, 34,972 (92%) hospitalisations and 6,132 (91%) COVID-19–associated deaths were reported among persons who were not fully vaccinated.

In contrast, only 46,312 (8%) cases, 2,976 (8%) hospitalisations and 616 (9%) deaths were reported among fully vaccinated persons in the same jurisdictions in these months.

Speaking on September 10, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky, speaking at a White House briefing, said: "Looking at cases over the past two months, when the Delta variant was the predominant variant circulating in this country, those who were unvaccinated were about four and a half times more likely to get COVID-19, over 10 times more likely to be hospitalised, and 11 times more likely to die from the disease."

More than 177 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but confirmed cases of the virus have shot up in recent weeks. They’ve now reached an average of about 140,000 cases per day.

The US' vaccination rate trails some other developing countries. Around 53 per cent are fully jabbed, according to Our World In Data, compared with 68.4 per cent in Canada, 61.6 per cent in Germany and 62.5 per cent in France.

On average, about 1,000 Americans die from the virus daily, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 650,000 Americans have died from the virus since January of 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.