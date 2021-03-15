Spain poised to trial four-day working week

Spain is poised to become one of the first countries in the world to trial a four-day working week.

The plan would allow workers to spend fewer hours in the office - with no reduction in pay.

The test run has been proposed by the left-wing party Más País - which argues that longer hours don't necessarily mean higher productivity.

Details of the project have not been thrashed out but the party has proposed a three-year, €50m, project that would allow interested companies to join the trial with minimal risk.

Companies' costs would be covered at 100% the first year, 50% the second year and 33% in the third year.

Iñigo Errejón of Más País said on Twitter that the four day week was launching the debate of our times, adding that its time had come.