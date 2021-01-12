In pictures: NASA's top Earth photographs of 2020

Astronauts based at the International Space Station take thousands of photographs of Earth every year.

Here are some of the best views of our planet from space in this selection by Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre.

The view over Caribbean

The view over Bahamas, Cuba, Jamaica, and southern Florida from inside the Cupola on the International Space Station NASA's Johnson Space Center

The sunrise over the Great Australian Bight

Sunrise over the great Australian bight as seen from the International Space Station NASA's Johnson Space Center

Canadian autumn

Autumn colours near Ottawa, Canada, as seen from the International Space Station NASA's Johnson Space Center

Airglow over the Indian ocean

Airglow seen over western Indian ocean NASA's Johnson Space Center

Beaches in New Caledonia

The reefs of Moindou Bay, New Caledonia as seen from the International Space Station NASA's Johnson Space Center

The Cooper Creek in Australia

Red-tinted sands and dark green braided streams of the Cooper Creek in Australia NASA's Johnson Space Center

The wind farms in Hawaii

The wind farms on the island of Maui in the State of Hawaii, USA, as seen from the International Space Station NASA's Johnson Space Center

See more photographs from this selection in the video

Could you spot your home country in these images? What was your favourite shot? Let us know on Twitter @euronewstravel.