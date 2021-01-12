BREAKING NEWS
In pictures: NASA's top Earth photographs of 2020

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Astronauts based at the International Space Station take thousands of photographs of Earth every year.

Here are some of the best views of our planet from space in this selection by Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre.

The view over Caribbean

NASA's Johnson Space Center
The view over Bahamas, Cuba, Jamaica, and southern Florida from inside the Cupola on the International Space StationNASA's Johnson Space Center

The sunrise over the Great Australian Bight

NASA's Johnson Space Center
Sunrise over the great Australian bight as seen from the International Space StationNASA's Johnson Space Center

Canadian autumn

NASA's Johnson Space Center
Autumn colours near Ottawa, Canada, as seen from the International Space StationNASA's Johnson Space Center

Airglow over the Indian ocean

NASA's Johnson Space Center
Airglow seen over western Indian oceanNASA's Johnson Space Center

Beaches in New Caledonia

NASA's Johnson Space Center
The reefs of Moindou Bay, New Caledonia as seen from the International Space StationNASA's Johnson Space Center

The Cooper Creek in Australia

NASA's Johnson Space Center
Red-tinted sands and dark green braided streams of the Cooper Creek in AustraliaNASA's Johnson Space Center

The wind farms in Hawaii

NASA's Johnson Space Center
The wind farms on the island of Maui in the State of Hawaii, USA, as seen from the International Space StationNASA's Johnson Space Center

See more photographs from this selection in the video

Could you spot your home country in these images? What was your favourite shot? Let us know on Twitter @euronewstravel.

