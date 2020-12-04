Experiences you can buy the travel lover in your life this Christmas

Christmas is just a few weeks away, and many of us are looking ahead to a brighter New Year and the prospect of being able to travel again.

A recent survey revealed that almost half of us admit to re-gifting, or worse, throwing away unwanted presents. So rather than risk sending another gift which just takes up space, why not buy the adventure lover in your life an experience?

Whether it’s exploring more of the UK with a staycation or jetting off somewhere exotic, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite travel experiences below.

Sleep under the stars

A break in nature is just the tonic we all need after the rollercoaster that’s been 2020. This year, you can pop a little box of the great outdoors under the tree, and give loved ones a staycation to look forward to next year.

From treehouses and cabins to buses and beehives, Canopy and Stars has 850 wonderfully quirky glamping spaces to choose from.

You can purchase gift cards with any amount on the Canopy and Stars website.

Exotic wellness retreats

Yoga in Bali or olive groves on Lake Garda; a gift card from Health and Fitness Travel could be the ticket to a bit of rest and relaxation.

If you’re not comfortable with travelling overseas just yet, there’s the Glass House detox retreat, which is based in the Essex countryside.

Gift cards can be purchased here on the Health and Fitness Travel website.

Eco-conscious trips with Not In The Guidebooks

It’s been revealed that lockdown has made more UK tourists more eco conscious. That said, why not give somebody a sustainable holiday?

Not In The Guidebooks exclusively curates authentic, sustainable and responsible experiences. Head for a Shropshire Hot Tub retreat or to the Italian mountains for a food, art and poetry experience.

Party on your own private yacht

Know a party-loving, free spirited traveller you need to buy for? Send your loved one off on the ultimate yachting trip with a choice of six stunning destinations.

The Yacht Week is geared towards solo travellers, with a dedicated facebook group where you can find friends to hire a yacht with. Once you’re all set, sail off for a week to enjoy activities, meet fellow yachters, and explore stunning oceans and islands aboard your very own yacht. One package offers the chance to go to the Ultra music festival in Croatia at the end of your week.

Adventurers can choose to set sail in: Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, Sardinia, the Carribbean or Polynesia.

You can head to The Yacht Week’s website to buy a voucher.

See London from a new perspective in your own canoe

Sticking with the nautical theme, see London from a new perspective and paddle down the River Thames with Moose Canoe Hire.

The company offers vouchers for stand up paddleboard rental, kayak rental or Canadian canoes. This is a great gift for families, couples or individuals alike, with vessels designed to accommodate different groups.

You can buy a gift voucher at Moose Canoe Hire’s website.

Wild camping in the Scottish Highlands

From wild pitches in the Scottish Highlands to surfside glamping cabins on the Cornish coast, a voucher from Cool Camping could get you a ticket to hundreds of their camping spots in the UK.

If sleeping in a treehouse or soaking away your worries in a copper bath tub under the stars sounds good, head to coolcamping.com to purchase a gift card.

Keep an eye on our site and social channels over the coming weeks for more Christmas-related travel content.