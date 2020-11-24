Europe’s Circular Economy Action Plan

As part of its Green Deal strategy to reach climate neutrality by 2050, the European Union recently unveiled a new Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP).

The CEAP aims to redesign the way Europe’s economy works by transitioning from the traditional linear take-make-dispose model to a more circular system which would maximise the world's finite resources.

Business Planet speaks to Cillian Lohan, EESC vice-president and head of the Green Economy Foundation to see what a future Circular Economy might look like and asks what the EU’s strategy is likely to mean for both business and consumers.