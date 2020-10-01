BREAKING NEWS
Exploring Dubai's iconic coastline by boat
Copyright  euronews   -   Credit: Dubai Tourism
By Euronews
In this week's episode of Explore, Euronews goes on a journey of discovery along Dubai's 72 nautical mile coastline, that's often described as 'the eighth wonder of the world.'

To take in the views, we joined a family based in Dubai on their boat for the day, hired via Xclusive Yachts from the marina.

The city is known for its 5 star hotels which hug the coastline of the Palm Jumeirah - from the W to the Kempinski, to one of the most recognisable landmarks in Dubai, the magnificent Atlantis.

Sweeping past the luxurious sail inspired Burj Al Arab, you can also take in the sheer scale of one of the city’s architectural masterpieces.

More than 500 different species of fish inhabit the Arabian Gulf as well as turtles and dolphins, that can sometimes be spotted from the boats too.

Sailing under the bridges of Business Bay you can also get a feel for the developing area of the city. Dubai Water Canal is one of the most environmentally-friendly projects with solar powered street lights lining the canal roadside.

The hotels in Business Bay are also luxurious resorts that offer proximity to the many tourist attractions.