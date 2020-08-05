Photography masterclass giveaway on Euronews Travel Instagram

This summer Euronews Travel has partnered with Masters Of Photography to host a weekly Instagram photo challenge.

Contributors have the chance to win a masterclass with one of the world’s best photographers.

In the spirit of the Euronews Travel motto, “Change how you see the world”, every week since July, we have been asking our Instagram followers to send us photos showing Europe’s best hidden places and stories.

Each week, in collaboration with Masters of Photography, Euronews Travel will be giving away one "Masterclass" and two "Discovery" classes.

Winners will be able to take their pick from some of the world’s best photographers. Including classes with Steve McCurry, David Yarrow, Joel Meyerowitz and Albert Watson.

The Masters from Masters of Photography Euronews Travel

Last week the competition theme was Europe’s most surprising architecture.

This week’s theme, which ends Sunday August 9th, is “People of Europe”.

Photographers are sending in photos of the people and cultures of Europe.

Follow us on Instagram to join in the weekly photo challenges for your chance to be featured on Euronews Travel and to win a Masters of Photography class.