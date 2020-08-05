BREAKING NEWS
Photography masterclass giveaway on Euronews Travel Instagram

By Scott Brownlee
This summer Euronews Travel has partnered with Masters Of Photography to host a weekly Instagram photo challenge.

Contributors have the chance to win a masterclass with one of the world’s best photographers.

MASTERCLASS GIVEAWAY This summer @mastersof.photography are GIVING AWAY photography masterclasses and discovery classes for our weekly photo challenges. This week’s challenge is People Of Europe - Share your photos of the unknown people and cultures of Europe for your chance to be featured on @EuronewsTravel AND to win a Masterclass with one of the greatest photographers in the world! Also up for grabs is two discovery classes valued at €50 each! Photo Challenge running from 28/7/20 til 2/8/20 - 11pm ECT. __________ HOW TO ENTER 1. Add #EuronewsTravel AND #PeopleOfEurope to your best photo posts featuring unknown people and cultures of Europe. (You can add the hashtags to old & new posts on your feed) 2.  SUBMIT your photos to the challenge by REposting your photos as a STORY with #EuronewsTravel & #PeopleOfEurope AND tag @EuronewsTravel BEFORE THE DEADLINE- Sunday the 9/8/20 @ 11pm Central European Time. __________ PRIZES The weekly winners will be selected by @mastersof.photography who will award the winner with a Masterclass of their choice valued at €150 from their website www.mastersof.photography They will also select two lucky participants to receive Discovery Classes valued at €50 each. __________ #photography #travelphotography #travelblogger #travelphoto #europe #travel

In the spirit of the Euronews Travel motto, “Change how you see the world”, every week since July, we have been asking our Instagram followers to send us photos showing Europe’s best hidden places and stories.

Irish Travellers in County Tipperary. Photo documentarian, Joseph-Philippe Bevillard, has been photographing the Irish Traveller community since 2010. Irish Travellers are an itinerant ethnic group whose members maintain a set of Catholic and healing traditions. They are predominantly English-speaking, though many also speak Shelta, a language derived from Irish and dating back to the 13th century. 📷 courtesy of @jpbevillard_colour Follow for more photography and prints. Use the hashtags #euronewstravel and #hiddeneurope for a chance to be featured on our account. #VisitEurope #travelphotography #travelgram #traveltheworld #traveleurope #photography #photooftheday #worldphotography #exploreeurope #traveltheworld #photojournalism #documentarian #documentaryphotography

Each week, in collaboration with Masters of Photography, Euronews Travel will be giving away one "Masterclass" and two "Discovery" classes.

Winners will be able to take their pick from some of the world’s best photographers. Including classes with Steve McCurry, David Yarrow, Joel Meyerowitz and Albert Watson.

Last week the competition theme was Europe’s most surprising architecture.

La Muralla Roja in Calpe, Spain Visionary geometry. 📷 courtesy of @paulfuentes_photo Use the hashtags #EURONEWSTRAVEL and #SURPRISINGARCHITECTURE To enter our weekly @mastersof.photography GIVEAWAY! The “Red Wall” is a postmodern apartment complex designed by Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill in 1968. The complex references the architecture of North African casbahs. And is best described as a labyrinth, corresponding to a precise geometric plan based on the typology of the Greek cross. #VisitEurope #travelphotography #travelgram #traveltheworld #traveleurope #photography #photooftheday #worldphotography #exploreeurope #traveltheworld #travel #architecture #architecturalphotography #europeanarchitecture #murallaroja #ricardobofill #spain #spanish

This week’s theme, which ends Sunday August 9th, is “People of Europe”.

Photographers are sending in photos of the people and cultures of Europe.

Follow us on Instagram to join in the weekly photo challenges for your chance to be featured on Euronews Travel and to win a Masters of Photography class.

Jokkmokk Market in Swedish Lapland 📷 courtesy of @norrland247 Use the hashtags #EuronewsTravel and #PeopleOfEurope To enter our weekly @mastersof.photography GIVEAWAY! Jokkmokk is located in Swedish Lapland, just north of the Arctic circle, the town is an important location for the local Sámi people. The Jokkmokk Market has been taking place the first Thursday in February every year since 1605. People gather in the town for concerts, exhibitions and trade in one of the most important social events for the Sámi people. #VisitEurope #travelphotography #travelgram #traveltheworld #traveleurope #photography #photooftheday #worldphotography #exploreeurope #traveltheworld #travel #reindeers #jokkmokksmarknad #wintermarket #jokkmokk #lifeinswedishlapland #swedishlapland #visitsweden #northensweden #thisisarctic #visitarcticeurope #exploresweden #loves_sweden #swedenimages #sweden_images #norrland #visitlapland

