La Mer: Dubai's bohemian beachfront

Postcards heads down to La Mer, Dubai's newest beachfront development to check out the vintage-style beach huts, water sports, restaurants, bars, fashion stores and street art.

A magnet for Instagrammers, La Mer is one of Dubai’s most colourful seaside destinations. The street art here talks to its audience. Visitors can hire a sunbed or rent a whole day room on the sand, and the multi-coloured beach huts house showers. And, if you fancy an ice cream, you'll find some interesting flavours.

"Here at iScream, we’re very crazy; that's why we have crazy flavours like curry, kulfi, ketchup, Mexican chilli-chocolate and you name it," says iSream's Managing Partner, Rami Halawi.

​At the confluence of north and south La Mer, you’ll find Laguna Water Park. Here you can test your courage on slides knotted with surprise twists and turns, or learn to surf on the 180-degree wave machine by Flowrider.

For more wet and wild adventures, head to the beach – there are two water sports centres with a huge range of activities. It's also possible to explore the coast on a guided jet ski tour.

Those who prefer airborne adventures can bounce around at Hawa Hawa, the weird and wavy trampoline-like playground imported from Japan.

For those who just want to relax and chill out, don't worry, there's still plenty to do. Before day slips into night, secure a seat with sunset views at one of La Mer’s beautiful beachfront eateries. Masti is known for its mixology and its modern Indian cuisine. ​

"The name Masti is derived from the Hindi word for mischief and one of its playful dishes is the tandoori chicken bao. Refuel and ready yourself for La Mer after dark." Sarah Hedley Hymers Euronews

If that's not enough, La Mer has a vintage-style cinema, fabulous street performers and seasonal celebrations to keep visitors entertained all night long.

