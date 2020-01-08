The Brief: Counting the cost and benefits of the Green Deal

The new European Commission wants to put 100 billion euros on the table to help jump-start a carbon-neutral economy. __But a lot more has to be done - what does this enormous transition mean for citizens and for companies?

In Berlin Euronews wanted to hear more from EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The Green Deal proposed by Ursula von der Leyen is one of Europe's biggest undertakings ever - something of this magnitude needs the support of everybody. Right now some people have concerns.

We asked it going to be much more expensive for the ordinary citizens if all these investments and goals have to be achieved in time?

"When we are discussing green transition, then it has to take place in a socially acceptable way. And actually the assessment is that it is going to have a slightly positive effect on the economy. Because on the one hand, one can say, yes, certain jobs will disappear, certain fossil fuels will get more expensive, but at the same time there will be many new jobs created in the green economy and there will be many new economies that will make green energy and the green transition affordable," explains Dombrovskis.

We asked whether he thinks that people are really ready to commit themselves to these new green goals?

"Well, first of all, climate change is something which is reality and which we are facing and it is becoming more obvious every passing year. We see many unusual climate events, we see right now, for example, forest fires in Australia, so we really see that climate change is reality that we need to tackle. And it is something that we need to do together internationally. So from that point of view, I think it's clear that Europe is committed and we are going to lead the way also internationally."

