Rod Stewart, his son accused of shoving, punching security guard

Rod Stewart and his son Sean are facing charges after a New Year's Eve altercation with a security guard at a Palm Beach, Florida, resort.

A security guard who was working a private party in the children's area at The Breakers resort told police that when denied access, a group "began to get loud and cause a scene and refused to follow his instructions and leave," according to a probable cause affidavit.

A male, later identified as Sean Stewart, 39, allegedly got nose-to-nose with the security guard. The guard said he put his right hand on Sean Stewart's chest and told him to back up, the affidavit states. Sean Stewart then shoved the guard, and Rod Stewart punched the security guard in his left ribcage area, according to the affidavit.

Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart in Los Angeles on are seen on Aug. 26, 2015. Bauer-Griffin

Rod Stewart, 74, told police he and his family approached the check-in table and attempted to get the children in their group into the private area but were denied, according to the affidavit. Afterward, he said, the security guard became argumentative, which caused Rod Stewart and his group to become agitated, the affidavit states. The musician apologized for his behavior, according to the document.

Two female employees who were working the private event told police they witnessed Sean Stewart push the guard and saw Rod Stewart punch him in the chest, the affidavit states. Both women submitted sworn witness statements.

Video footage from the resort depicted the altercation and revealed Sean and Rod Stewart "as the primary aggressors," the affidavit states.

The footage shows "evidence that Roderick Stewart did intentionally strike" the victim against his will, according to the affidavit.

Sean and Rod Stewart are both accused of simple battery. They were issued notices to appear in Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on Feb. 5.

They did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.