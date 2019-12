Her father rolled his jeep as he discovered this place: Praia do Soba, what Andreia Martins calls a lost paradise where her family built an intimate eco-tourism resort with spectacular views of the sea and wind-carved sandstone.

She shows us around, from the clifftop to the beach to the grotto, and outlines her family's plans to invest and expand.

Take a tour of Praia do Soba with us, by starting the video above.