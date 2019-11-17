BREAKING NEWS

France's Le Maire favours car industry professional as next Renault CEO

By Reuters
PARIS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that the search for a new CEO for Renault <RENA.PA> was still on and that he favoured selecting a professional from the automobile sector.

“I can confirm the next CEO has not yet been chosen. The only indication I can give you is that I wish it is a professional of the car industry because amid the radical transformation of the sector, one needs professionals,” Le Maire told BFM television.

The French carmaker, chaired by Jean-Dominique Senard, a former executive at tyre maker Michelin who was parachuted in following the Carlos Ghosn scandal, is expected to choose a new CEO by the end of the year so that the group can try and fully refocus on its operations.

The French state has a 15% stake in Renault.

Renault’s interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos has applied to take the job on a permanent basis, two sources familiar with the matter have said, as the carmaker edges towards a shortlist likely to also feature several external candidates.

One of the sources had said that Patrick Koller, the Franco-German CEO of car parts maker Faurecia <EPED.PA> , and Luca de Meo, the Italian boss of Volkswagen-owned SEAT, also ticked many of the boxes for recruiters, including that they both spoke French.

