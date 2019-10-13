Frances McDormand kicks off Lumière film festival in Lyon

The 10th annual Lumière film festival opened in Lyon on Sunday, with actress Frances McDormand kicking off the event.

A unique festival, it pays tribute to the entire history of cinema, showing a range of films from classics to more contemporary offerings and attracts many prestigious guests who come to meet and talk to the public.

It got its name from the Lumière brothers, the 19th-century inventors of cinema and pioneers in the development of motion pictures, who carried out a majority of their work in the city of Lyon, southeast France.

On the programme this year is the work of film director Francis Ford Coppola, who is best known for directing the Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now.

Coppola will also take away the festival's award "Prix Lumière", which is set to be presented on October 18.

Many famous faces can be spotted in Lyon during the week of festivities, including McDormand who is this year’s guest of honour.