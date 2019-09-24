Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
The collapse of Thomas Cook sent shockwaves across the industry

By Oleksandra Vakulina 
The Greek tourism confederation says economic losses for the country's businesses might be up to €500m.

Hotels in Cyprus estimate their losses for the recent months at around €50m in unpaid bills.

Tunisian hotels said Thomas Cook owes them €60m for July and August.

Turkish Authorities said they would shortly provide a credit support package for tourism firms.

Meanwhile the authorities in the UK are not going to step in. The Country's Business Secretary said there is no point bailing out Thomas Cook as it would have been "a waste of taxpayers' money."