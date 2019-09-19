OECD: lowest global growth rate in a decade

The global economic growth is set to slow down to its lowest levels in a decade.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has cut its world forecast to 2.9% this year before a predicted 3.0% in 2020

Laurence Boone, OECD Chief Economist: "I think we should be pretty worried at this point because the downward revision that we have made is very broad based. And if the governments do not act to stop that escalating trade tensions and to invest in infrastructure then we run the risk of seeing low-growth rate becoming more and more entrenched."