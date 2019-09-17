Apple challenges EU tax bill

The European Union's ruling on Apple taxes 'defies reality and common sense' - says the US company as it launches a legal challenge against the 2016 decision.

Back then the EU ordered Apple to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland.

But Ireland is also questioning the EU ruling. The country has attracted many companies with its rather low tax rates. This ruling could change it, even though the country would get paid.

Brussels based its ruling on accusation of benefiting from illegal state aid due to two Irish tax rulings which artificially reduced its tax burden for years.

Apple says the European Commission is using its powers to change the international tax system and is creating uncertainty for businesses.