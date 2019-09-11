British Airways warns of more disruption

It would take some time for the British Airways flights to return to normal after a pilots strike this week. The company has warned passengers of further disruption: the strike left aircraft and crew in the wrong place.

The action was brought by British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) members in a dispute over pay.

In a series of tweets it is now urging BA to get back to the negotiating table with new proposals to try to avert the next scheduled strike on 27th September. "Should BA refuse meaningful negotiations, further strike dates will be considered."

The association has estimated that the strike action cost the airline around 45 million euros a day and sparked a backlash on social media from customers over the airline's handling of events.