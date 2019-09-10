Frankfurt Auto Show goes green

A stark warning from climate groups including Greenpeace - SUVs should be banned as part of a wider campaign to curb pollution by the auto industry.

Car companies are investing heavily in SUVs, launching new models all the time.

According to the LMC Automotive, SUVs - just 15% of light vehicle sales globally in 2013 - will account for 35% this year and for 40% of the market by 2025.

This warning comes as the Frankfurt car show starts.

James Attwood, Deputy Editor, Autocar: "The big trend at the IAA is electric cars. It is the year where we are properly seeing that sort of the big firms launch relatively mass market electric cars. You've got Volkswagen with the ID.3, Porsche with the Taycan sports car. Honda have got the e, which is the production version of this really cute little prototype, it's a little proper electric city car that's kind of like really fun to drive and good for urban use, and then you've also got kind of Renault and Peugeot and all these other firms showing sort of full electric products and concepts."

But some point out at different reason of why this year's show is all about electric cars.

Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, car expert: "Electric cars do not come onto the market because people absolutely want them, but because the EU Commission exists and has set CO2 targets, which can only be achieved with electric cars".

Cars are responsible for around 12% of total EU emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas.

Time is running out for European carmakers, which have waited until the last minute to try to meet ambitious EU emissions targets and face billions in fines if they fail to comply.