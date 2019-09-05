Juan Diego Flórez plans an international music academy in Peru

A unique social project in Peru is changing the lives of thousands of disadvantaged children – through the power of music.

Sinfonia por el Peru is the initiative of Peru’s famous tenor Juan Diego Flórez, who was inspired by a program he saw on a visit to Venezuela.

The project offers free music education to children from poor backgrounds and is having remarkable results.

Now Flórez is going a step further – hoping to set up an academy of music that will rival the world's top conservatories such as New York's Juilliard School.

He told Musica: “The kids start in Sinfonia at five and they finish when they are 17 or 18. But then Sinfonia is finished with their job and many kids come to me and say, ‘Maestro, what are we going to do. I want to study music but I don’t know where’. We want to give them the opportunity.”

The new academy will be welcoming students from all over the world.

Flórez outlines his vision in the video above.