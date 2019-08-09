Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
The Brief: Unemployment rate in Greece drops to lowest level since 2011

By Euronews 
The unemployment rate in Greece has dropped to its lowest level since May 2011, a sign that the country's troubled economy is recovering and showing modest growth.

The unemployment rate in September 2013, when was at 27.8%, so the latest improvement is significant.

Yet, Greece's rate is still over twice the average for European Union nations and the Eurozone.

Unemployment in the Euro area is at 7.5% and 6.3% in the European Union.

In the same period, unemployment in Greece stood at 17.2% — a 2% improvement since last year.

Youth unemployment in Greece in May fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the Greek government-debt crisis but more than a third of young Greeks do not have a job.

This being said, while youth unemployment remains high at 33,8%, saw an improvement on last year of over 5%.

More than 400,000 skilled young Greeks have moved abroad to work, in search of a better salary.