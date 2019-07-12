UK PM favourite Boris Johnson vows to support British farmers in event of no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson, the favourite to become Britain's next prime minister, said on Thursday he would support the farm sector if the European Union decided to pursue the "absolute folly" of imposing tariffs on UK exports in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"We will make sure that in the event of coming out on WTO (World Trade Organization) terms, in the very unlikely event our EU friends decide to impose tariffs, which I think would be absolute folly ... then of course we will have ... whatever is needed to look after the agriculatural sector.

"The funds are there. The plans are there, we will make sure we look after the farmers," he told a leadership campaign event.