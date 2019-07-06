Fendi stages ethereal tribute to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld

In Fendi's latest collection it paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld with an haute couture show from the historic Palatine hill overlooking Rome's Colosseum.

Titled ''The Dawn of Romanity,'' Fendi drew on ancient Roman architecture with a soft colour palate, smoky granite patterns and mosaic compositions.

From the first look — a white suit with blousy sleeves and creased trousers with soft side slits — the silhouette was disciplined. A coat that mimicked ancient marbled details was worn over a sheer skirt and belted organza top with a smoky granite pattern.

A Dalmatian fur was later paired with sheer trousers. One black fur coat had architectural lines defined by sheer cut-outs, while another black fur shawl was as soft and enveloping. A laser-cut leather dress was belted prettily at the waist. Evening dresses had sheer bodices with crisscrossing straps over granite-shaded under layers.

Models wore mod 1970s pageboy haircuts, at times coloured to match the looks in soft blue, green or fading shades.

The looks were accessorized with big hoop earrings and oversized colour-tinted eyewear. Large, soft fur bags were carried under the arm, while small leather pouches hung daintily from long chains.

Lagerfeld's death in February brought to a close a 54-year collaboration with Fendi — the longest in fashion history between a designer and a fashion house.

Silvia Venturini Fendi is the third generation of her family to run the Italian fashion dynasty.