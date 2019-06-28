Watch: Heatwave sees surge in demand for air conditioners across Europe

The heatwave currently gripping Europe has seen a surge in demand for cooling devices, such as air conditioners and fans, in shops across the continent.

The number of online searches with people looking to purchase air conditioners has risen significantly since June 17 in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Austria. Similar increases were recorded with internet users searching for fans.

The global stock of air conditioners in buildings will grow to 5.6 billion by 2050. This figure is the equivalent of ten new air-conditioners being bought every second until then.

According to the American Association of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the first air conditioner has its roots in 2nd century China, where inventor Ding Huane created a manually powered rotating fan. Modern air conditioners we know today, however, were designed by engineer Willis Carrier in 1902.