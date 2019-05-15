What are European voters worried about?

Fifty-one percent of EU citizens say they’re interested in the elections.But what are their campaign priorities?

• Immigration now tops the agenda (50 percent)

• followed by economy (47 percent)

• and youth unemployment (47 percent)

Economy and growth have gathered the biggest increase in support in eleven Member States:

• Portugal

• Poland

• Slovakia

• Sweden

• Ireland

• Austria

• Belgium

• Germany

• Lithuania

• Hungary

• and Italy.

But, the situation is different on national levels.

When asked about their biggest current concerns, a 25 percent of EU citizens said it was unemployment.

Health and social security are now in second place, and immigration comes in third.

In sixth place, the economic situation is cited by 15 percent of respondents, falling to its lowest level since spring 2007.