Happy World Cocktail Day! Why not try a Cocktail with a Conscience?

It’s Monday and the tasks of the week are looming ahead - what could possibly make today more exciting? How about a global celebration of cocktails? Today is World Cocktail Day, so why not turn an average Monday night into one to remember.

But not just any cocktail, we’re talking about cocktails with a conscience. Imagine, if with every sip of your carefully crafted creation, you could be safe in the knowledge that your cocktail has not cost the earth (quite literally), having had very little environmental impact.

Patron cocktail Patron

In light of Earth Day on 22nd April, ultra-premium tequila brand Patrón is proudly demonstrating its sustainability credentials by participating in the global movement to create Cocktails with a Conscience. Patrón is devoted to limiting the environmental impact of its tequila production and aims to encourage bartenders and drinkers alike to reflect on the sustainability of the cocktails they love.

How does Patrón produce its tequila sustainably?

Patrón are aiming to both recycle water and reduce their emissions. In their own words,

“At Patrón, we have developed a state-of-the-art water treatment system to reclaim clean water from our tequila production. That water is then reused in our cooling towers and for cleaning. We’re also proud to be the first tequila distillery to install a natural gas pipeline as a main energy source, which helps reduce CO2 emissions.”

The tequila brand is committed to preserving their community and, since 2015, have either reforested or donated 16,000 trees in their local community of Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco in Mexico. Here, they grow their famous Weber Blue Agave plant. Patrón then recycle their leftover agave fibres to create more than 5,500 tons of fertiliser compost a year.

The Weber Blue Agave plants used to make tequila Patron

Where can you enjoy this sustainably produced tequila?

Patrón has partnered with some of the best bars in the world, in London and across Europe to create a plethora of premium quality cocktails with little environmental impact. Patrón tequila is available in London bars such as: Eve in Covent Garden, as a permanent feature on the menu and at Scout in Hoxton until 15th July. These bars prioritise delivering exceptional menus with a focus on minimal waste. Bespoke Patrón cocktails are also available from a range of bars across Europe including:

- Germany: Stairs Bar, Berlin

- Spain: Dr Stravinksy, Barcelona

- Norway: Himkok, Oslo

- Belgium: Dogma, Antwerp

How can you make them in the comfort of your own home?

Patrón has created ‘Down to Earth’ so that everyone can enjoy a Cocktail with a Conscience, without leaving their home. Their website supplies all the recipes for delicious sustainable cocktails that can be made using ingredients from your kitchen, that would otherwise go to waste.

What goes into a sustainable cocktail?

We’ll leave this cocktail recipe here to showcase how, with craft, leftovers from the pastry section can become a divine and delectable piece of art:

Adam’s Apple

Available at Eve Bar, £12

Adam’s Apple cocktail, Patron Patron

Recipe

20ml Apple infused Patron Añejo tequila

35ml Cherry Bark infused aperitif wine

2.5ml Caraway

15ml Apple Oleo Saccharum

+ Garnish with seasonal flowers (in Eve bar this is currently plum blossom)

Method

1. Take leftover apple from the kitchen. Peel and add the flesh to Patrón Tequila and

infuse for 2 days.

2. Put apple’s skin and sugar into a vacuum pack to remove all air and mix equal

parts of this and mineral water to make a 1:1 syrup. Pass the liquid through a chinois

and bottle.

3. Add cherry to aperitif wine in a vacuum pack and remove all air. Infuse for 24h

and pass through a coffee filter.

4. Mix all the ingredients and serve in a chilled champagne glass.

Words: Lucy Wagstaffe