Our 'Real Economy' team is analysing voters' concerns in the run-up to the European Parliament elections.

With the 2019 vote being held at a challenging time for Europe, with the UK leaving the EU and anti-establishment parties on rise, we want to hear from you about what’s on your mind ahead of the EU elections.

Sasha Vakulina and Guillaume Desjardins are answering your questions in a Facebook Live today at 12:15 pm CEST.