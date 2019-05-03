Why the new Harrods charity shop is an ode to sustainable fashion

Yesterday morning, a charity shop with a difference appeared on London’s Marylebone High Street. The floral pop-up shop is Harrods’ new venture, in collaboration with NSPCC, to bring pre-owned and one off luxury samples to the high street, at a fraction of their usual cost.

The ‘Fashion re-told’ store is a truly luxurious experience, with minimal clothing racks featuring stand-out pieces and elegantly placed accessories, all within a flamboyant floral décor and a faint scent of Jo Malone in the air. Surrounded by Stella MacCartney, Hermes, Chloé, Andrew GN and MCM pieces, you find yourself in the presence of haute couture, whilst simultaneously aware that all the funds are going towards the wonderful work of the NSPCC. Alongside raising money for an important charity, the shop is challenging customer perceptions of pre-worn and vintage clothes, in true sustainable spirit.

Now the second year running, the pop-up shop raised £110,000 for the charity last year and has high hopes to make more this time round.

We spoke to a Harrods spokesperson about the significance of stocking pre-loved pieces and how shopping for luxury fashion is more sustainable, as clothes tend to last longer.

“We’re seeing that more and more luxury consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of fast fashion, and looking to invest in quality pieces which will last them. Now they are turning to shopping vintage/sustainable pieces, or buying pieces from social enterprise brands. Fashion Re-told speaks to all three of these new ways of shopping – which really is the motivation behind launching the store.” – Harrods spokesperson.

Harrods charity pop-up shop Harrods

Not only is the Marylebone pop-up a beautiful experience to simply behold, we are told that it is also the location of various events and talks on the ‘Fashion re-told’ theme throughout May. Speakers such as Lucinda Chambers, Serena Hood and Stacey Duiguid (Harrods’ Fashion Editorial Director) are anticipated this month.

The shop is open seven days a week from 2 May to 2 June at 51 Marylebone High Street. We’d recommend taking a quick look and investing in something you’ll wear for a lifetime.

Words: Maeve Campbell