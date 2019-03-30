When plastic is welcome

A hardly known side of plastic bottles is their share in art. Apart from being harmful to nature once thrown away, these bottles can serve as inspiration for masterpieces and can be turned into whimsical artworks. This happened in the Czecz Republic where these bottles not only have been used as raw material for artist Veronika Richterova's art pieces, but they got a merited place in her PET-art museum, showcasing bottles from approximately a hundred countries. It was opened to "preserve these seemingly worthless and ephemeral objects for the future as a testament of the time", her website states.

No wonder, Richterova has been well-known for her 'PET art' as she calls her style. The artist has a shed full of bags of plastic bottles at her home in the small Czech town of Bustehrad, the raw material for her life-like sculptures, looking like plates of sushi and enchanting crystal chandeliers.

Právě jsem dokončila: Rudý lustr, 2016, průměr 220 cm, 253 pet lahví Photo: © Michal Cihlář Publiée par Veronika Richterová sur Samedi 27 février 2016

"I like to create art from things which are used up," Richterova said, adding that she has thought about the creative possibilities of other people's cast-offs since she was a child.

Currently, she is working on an installation for a window display in Paris' Printemps department store.

Click on the video player above to see her latest art pieces.