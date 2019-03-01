These are the 10 best beaches in America — and this one remains No. 1

Stuck at the office? These beaches are the stuff of daydreams during those dreary winter work hours.

TripAdvisor has released its list of the 25 best beaches in the country, full of pristine sand, palm trees and relaxing breezes.

Clearly, the Sunshine State is the place TripAdvisor users love to be, as 40 percent of the top 25 beaches, including seven of the top 10, are located in Florida. The best beach in America is also located in Florida, leading the list for the third time in the last four years.

The ratings are based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. The travel and booking site recognized 352 total beaches around the world in its rankings of the top beaches in the country and globally.

1. CLEARWATER BEACH - CLEARWATER, FLORIDA

A deep red and purple sunset viewed from the side of Pier 60, Clearwater Beach, Florida, USA Getty Images stock

The king stays the king. Clearwater Beach, located just outside of the Tampa and St. Petersburg areas, is No. 1 for the third time in the last four years and the second year in a row. The three-mile beach of fine white sand and warm waters is also the only U.S. beach to make TripAdvisor's list of the world's top 10 beaches. The site even has a whole list of deals on Clearwater Beach hotels.

2. KA'ANAPALI BEACH - LAHAINA, HAWAII

A sunny morning on Ka\'anapali Beach in western Maui. Shutterstock

No list would be complete without a Hawaiian beach. Ka'anapali on the island of Maui moves up to the No. 2 spot from last year's list. It's known for its expansive areas for surfing, cliff diving and even zip lining. The Ka'anapali Beach Hotel is ranked No. 12 of 31 hotels in the area.

3. PANAMA CITY BEACH - PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA

The pier at Panama City Beach. Getty Images stock

Panama City Beach jumps into the top 10 after being unranked last year, boosted by its fine white sand and tranquil waters. The area was hit hard by Hurricane Michael in October, so any visit to the beautiful beach in the Panhandle also helps recovery efforts. You can find Panama City Beach hotel deals here.

4. SAINT PETE BEACH - ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA

The view of St. Pete Beach from above. Getty Images stock

Making a jump up from the No. 7 spot, this beach is only a short drive away from the No. 1 beach on the list in Clearwater. Another long white sand beach, Saint Pete is known for its beautiful sunsets and activities like windsurfing and paddleboarding. It's also almost always sunny, with more than 300 days of sunshine a year. Interested in visiting? Tripadvisor also has a comprehensive list ofall the hotels in the area and their pricing.

5. PENSACOLA BEACH - PENSACOLA, FLORIDA

A boy fishes off the cost of Pensacola Beach, Florida. Getty Images stock

Yet another Florida destination, Pensacola Beach is also known for its beautiful white sands and warm water. It also was thankfully spared the full wrath of Hurricane Michael in October after an evacuation was ordered, so it's open for business for those looking to kick up their feet and relax. Book now and you can get a deal on your stay.

6. SIESTA BEACH - SIESTA KEY, FLORIDA

Siesta Beach is located in Siesta Key, off the coast of Sarasota, Florida. Getty Images stock

A regular on the list of favorites, Siesta Beach remains in the top 10 after finishing No. 1 in 2017 and No. 2 in 2018. It offers one of the largest expanses with eight miles of sand, as well as amenities like tennis and volleyball courts. It also offers beautiful scenery that's great for any photography buff.

7. HAPUNA BEACH STATE RECREATION AREA - PUAKO, HAWAII

Hapuna Beach is located on Hawaii\'s Big Island. Getty Images stock

Breaking into the top 10 this year, Hapuna Beach is located on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island. The beautiful beach features a great place for bodysurfing during calm periods of shore breaks, as well as picnic areas and shelters you can rent for overnight stays.

8. ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH - ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA

The sun rises over the pier at St. Augustine Beach, Florida. Getty Images stock

St. Augustine is another Florida beach that beat out its tough in-state competition to reach the Top 10, after not making the list last year. Located in a small town of under 7,000 residents on the east coast of the state, St. Augustine Beach offers beautiful sunsets, dolphin-watching and more, in addition to its pristine beach. Tripavisor's 'Price Alert' feature says that now is a great time to book a stay in this small town.

9. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH - FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA

The view of Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida at dawn. Getty Images stock

The legendary spring break destination is back in the top 10 again after checking in at No. 6 last year. There is an airport right in Fort Lauderdale, helping you get to the beach in minutes. The city has also worked to cater to families as well as spring-breakers, with a host of activities for tourists of all interests.

10. DRIFTWOOD BEACH - JEKYLL ISLAND, GEORGIA

The sunrise at Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island, Georgia. Getty Images stock

New to the top 10 this year, Driftwood Beach isn't a traditional sunbathing hot spot, but it's a prime location to snap your next Instagram photo. It also can be cold at times, but it offers amazing scenery that's dotted with driftwood and trees. It has become a popular spot for weddings and memorable pictures. If you want to visit Driftwood Beach, the Beachwood Club is only 0.2 miles away and has 25 percent below average rates right now.

The rest of the top 25:

11. Cherry Grove Beach - North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

12. Navarre Beach - Navarre, Florida

13. Poipu Beach Park - Poipu, Hawaii

14. South Beach - Miami Beach, Florida

15. Hollywood Beach - Hollywood, Florida

16. Coronado Beach - Coronado, California

17. Wailea Beach - Wailea, Hawaii

18. Ogunquit Beach - Ogunquit, Maine

19. Newport Beach - Newport Beach, California

20. Waikiki Beach - Honolulu, Hawaii

21. Coligny Beach - Hilton Head, South Carolina

22. Manini'owali Beach - Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

23. Napili Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii

24. Race Point Beach - Provincetown, Massachusetts

25. Sandbridge Beach - Virginia Beach, Virginia

TripAdvisor also released its list of the world's top beaches:

Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Varadero Beach - Varadero, Cuba Eagle Beach - Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba La Concha Beach - San Sebastian, Donostia, Spain Grace Bay Beach - Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, Florida Spiaggia dei Conigli - Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily Seven Mile Beach - Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman Playa Norte - Isla Mujeres, Mexico Seven Mile Beach - Negril, Jamaica

