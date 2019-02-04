BREAKING NEWS

European shares flat as U.S. job data boost fades

By Euronews  with REUTERS BUSINESS
European shares were mixed at the open on Monday as optimism fuelled by data showing a buoyant U.S. labour market last week faded while a flurry of corporate news triggered sharp individual moves.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent at 0841 GMT with regional indexes experiencing a choppy start of the trading session.

Germany's Wirecard scored the best performance in early deals with its shares skyrocketing 15 percent after it said a law firm it appointed made no conclusive findings of criminal misconduct after allegations of irregularities.

Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo experienced a sharp move in the opposite direction after its auditors received statements from a charity containing "unexplained discrepancies".

Developments in mergers and acquisitions also grabbed traders' attention with Denmark's DSV falling 3.5 percent after its bid for Panalpina (off 7.4 percent) hit a road block when the Swiss freight forwarder's top shareholder rejected the offer.

In the financial sector, Julius Baer fell more about 5 percent after announcing cost cuts as profit missed expectations.

Ryanair shares were down 3.2 percent after the Irish budget airline reported a 20 million euro ($22.9 million) loss in the third quarter due to weaker fares which it expects to continue throughout the year.