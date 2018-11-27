BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Business

Saudi Aramco plans gas investments of $150 billion over next decade - CEO

Now Reading :

Saudi Aramco plans gas investments of $150 billion over next decade - CEO

Saudi Aramco plans gas investments of $150 billion over next decade - CEO
@ Copyright :
Ahmed Jadallah(Reuters)
Text size Aa Aa

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its gas programme would attract $150 billion worth of investments over the next decade with production growing to 23 billion standard cubic feet a day from the current 14 billion.

"We also have world-class unconventional gas resources that are rapidly supplementing our large conventional resources ... currently we have 16 drilling rigs concentrating on unconventional gas and more than 70 wells completed this year," CEO Amin Nasser said at a conference in Dubai.

Nasser also said Aramco plans to invest $100 billion over the next 10 years in chemicals globally, in addition to potential acquisitions.

(Reporting By Rania El Gamal; writing By Maha El Dahan; editing by Richard Pullin)

euronews provides breaking news articles from reuters as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. Articles appear on euronews.com for a limited time.