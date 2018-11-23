This Icelandic island gives shelter to whales

By Doloresz Katanich with AP • last updated: 23/11/2018 Text size Aa Aa

Two female beluga whales Little White and Little Grey will be the first inhabitants of the new whale sanctuary which is about to open next to the remote Icelandic island of Heimaey. It is called the first beluga whale sanctuary in the world and locals are excited by the potential tourism boost the new sanctuary may bring, including a visitor centre and boat trips into the bay.

"This is unique, this is the first time in the world they do it like this. So, we're very happy to be a part of it" says Iris Robertsdottir, the mayor of the Westman Islands. Iceland's whaling industry has long drawn criticism from around the world, many hope the sanctuary will show another side to the sparsely-populated North Atlantic island.