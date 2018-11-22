Virgin Atlantic in talks to buy Britain's Flybe - Sky News

(Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic is in talks to acquire regional airline Flybe Group Plc <FLYB.L>, Sky News reported on Thursday, a week after Flybe said it was in talks to sell itself.

Virgin's interest in Flybe is because a tie-up would provide opportunities to feed passenger traffic into Virgin Atlantic's long-haul network, as well as its access to valuable take-off and landing slots at London Heathrow Airport, Sky News reported, citing sources.

Flybe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

