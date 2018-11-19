The dark side of cotton pads

By Euronews • last updated: 19/11/2018 Text size Aa Aa

With more and more sustainable options arriving, we’re finally moving in the right direction, when it comes to plastic. However, one material that is constantly overlooked, is cotton. Frequently used in our beauty regimes, cotton pads are causing more harm to Mother Earth, than you’d think. The strain cotton is putting on our planet is considerable. Yes, the blame mainly lies with the fast-fashion industry but us skincare addicts have to take responsibility too.

Why is cotton causing damage to our planet? The farming of cotton makes a huge impact on the environment, especially when it’s not organically sourced. Chemicals can pollute rivers, damage local wildlife and severely impact our ecosystems. The other damage is the amount of water used to produce conventional cotton. About one kilogram, the size of a t-shirt, can take more than 20,000 litres of water to make. This water of course, has to come from somewhere and production can suck dry surrounding areas, which can cause a loss in natural habitats for plants, birds, animals and fish.