Support for start-ups: two European tech success stories

Many Europeans may not have heard of VisionBox but it’s likely they have used its technology.The Lisbon-based SME was one of the first companies to harness the potential of the biometric information in passports to develop automated passport control gates. Founded in 2001, the European company’s technology is already used in more than 80 airports with 700 million passengers processed every year. Now they are working on a new project, Happy Flow, which aims to make the whole airport journey paperless and contactless – passengers will pass through the airport using just their face as documentation. Biometric-enabled cameras capture their facial images, allowing them to make transactions and access services.

Unlike many growing tech companies, VisionBox did not look for venture capital to help them grow: instead the company wrote a proposal to get European funding, which was accepted. This gave them access to a two-year SME programme and support from the Enterprise European Network (EEN). The EEN is an EU-funded network that is active in more than 60 countries worldwide. It helps ambitious small and medium-sized companies grow their businesses within Europe and beyond. In 2017, 192,060 SMEs benefitted from the network’s services, with more than 130,000 of those receiving training and information services, and 37,000 getting individual advice on how to innovate and grow internationally.