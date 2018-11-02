Beauty waste, sustainable cotton, faux fur, fashion diversity…

Good reads of the week: find below our favourite stories from the world of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and culture spotted around the web.

Cosmetic Packaging

Waste Not: The Future Of Sustainability In The Beauty Industry

What does sustainability look like in the beauty industry now? Kathleen Baird-Murray reports on the problem of excess packaging and a recycling crisis in this piece first published in Vogue's November 2018 issue.

Source: Vogue.co.uk

Go plastic-free in your bathroom withthese simple swaps.

Sustainable fabrics

Monki Is Now Using Only 100% Sustainably Sourced Cotton

High street store Monki has announced that it will now only use 100% organically sourced cotton. As the millennial brand is working with recycled cotton also, Managing Director Jennnie Dahlin Hansson has explained that “this is a step towards our 2030 goal to only support sustainably sourced materials. It’s a good feeling, knowing that 100% of our cotton is now sustainably sourced.”

Source: HuffPost.co.uk

Animal Welfare

Eco-Friendly Faux Fur is Here: Ecopel Launches Fur Made from Recycled Plastic Bottles

Using a collection system internalised at the company’s mills in Asia, Ecopel are able to collect used post-consumer plastic bottles and transform them into a fabric. Not only does this eliminate the need for new acrylic and polyester – the fibres most commonly used for faux fur – it also keeps the plastic bottles from going into landfill.

Source: Vilda Magazine

Explore the links between the natural world and fashion in this major exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Diversity in fashion

Exhibit Tackling Fashion and Race Boosts Diversity Dialogue

“Fashion and Race: Deconstructing Ideas, Reconstructing Identities” on show at the Sheila C Johnson Design Center of Parsons offers the public the opportunity, through printed material, multi-media, and garments, to examine the “otherness” with which the industry has long treated people of color who operate within its environs, and to question the Western standard of beauty which has traditionally been seen as the only legitimate aesthetic.

Source: Fashion United

Immersive 360 Video

Inside Russia Fashion Week

Have you ever wondered what's it like to attend a fashion week? We're sure you've seen hundreds of pictures all over the internet, but have you ever been inside? Sponsored by automotive brand Mercedes-Benz, the week of fashion in Moscow is one of the most important fashion events in eastern Europe and one of the most extravagant in the whole world. So sit back, relax, and bon voyage!

Source: Living it