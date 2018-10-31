BREAKING NEWS

Designer bar soap

Tackle plastic microbeads and oil based plastic-bottle soaps and shower gels by going back to basics: the super reliable and eco-friendly bar soap. Indeed, liquid soap was not invented until the nineteenth century and bars have been around since 2800 BC! On top of creating less waste, bar soaps are also better for your skin. Soap is made by mixing lie with water and oils, a process called saponifying. The more oil there is in the formula, the more moisturizing the final product will be. Sometimes leaving a little protective film on your skin after you wash. In liquid soap, adding extra oils is just complicated because the different layers end up separating in the bottle. Besides, liquid soap requires a lot of preservatives to keep mold away ; bar soaps simply don't need it. Finally, bar soaps last longer because you only use the amount you need. Find below our selection of beautifully handcrafted bar soaps that will also look stunning in your bathroom.

SEEM SOAP, 100% natural soaps handmade in France, sold in fully recyclable boxes, from €12.

BULY, Savon Superfin Scottish Lichen, green and mineral scent of moss and galbanum dermatological soap, €29.

LE BAIGNEUR, Men's Tonifying soap made in Corrèze (France) using the traditional cold process soap making method, €10.

SOAP STONES by Pelle design, handcrafted glycerin soap, inspired by gemstones. Available in 3 sizes and 7 colours and scents combinations, €12.

LE COMPTOIR DES SAVONNIERS, Argan, Lemongrass and Loofah loofah pad soap scrub, €9,79.

MOTE. Marble Aloe and Seaweed soap, from €20,00.

