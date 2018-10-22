On Raw Politics this Monday:
Raw Politics: Khashoggi investigation, Italian budget and Brazil election
Khashoggi killing:
After Saudi Arabia admitted that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, EU countries will be considering how they will react as the investigation into his death unfolds.
German Chancellor Angela Merkle called on Germany to freeze arms sales to Saudi Arabia, with the EU set to debate the topic Tuesday.
Italian budget:
The Italian government and European Commision are heading toward a direct collision after the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte defended their debt-laden budget proposal Monday afternoon.
Italy has the second highest debt, sitting behind Greece. The Commission could reject their budget proposal on Tuesday, in what would be an unprecedented move.
Accusations of misinformation ahead of Brazil election:
With the Brazil presidential elections just days away, accusations of misinformation spreading are appearing. The Cube investigates further, with misinformation tumbling through a popular messaging app.
Other stories featured in this episode include the US pulling out of a Russian arms control treaty and stalling Brexit negotiations with guests including MEP Eva Kaili, German MEPHans-Olaf Henkel and Dutch MEP Marietje Schaake.