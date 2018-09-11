Olivia Newton-John reveals secret cancer diagnosis in new interview

Olivia Newton-John is opening up about her cancer diagnosis — and sharing a secret about her health she's kept from fans for more than five years.

The beloved "Grease" star revealed during an interview with Australia's "Sunday Night" that the cancer she's been coping with since 2017 is her third round with the disease — and not her second, as she originally led fans to believe.

During the interview, which aired Sunday, the Australian superstar, who turns 70 on Sept. 26, got candid about how she's been feeling since being told last year she had cancer at the base of her spine.