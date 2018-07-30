A 'horrible idea': Why Anthony Bourdain fans are slamming Gordon Ramsay's new show

Celebrity chefs like InaGarten make us want to cuddle up with a warm bowl of oatmeal in the morning.

While Gordon Ramsay, on the other hand, sometimes makes us want to throw that bowl against a wall and call it "rubbish."

Ramsay's over-the-top television personality is hard for some to stomach, and it's now led to a social media uproar against his new food show that's set to air on National Geographic next year.