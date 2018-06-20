Cannes Lions festival: what about the lionesses?

It was at the Cannes Film Festival recently that 82 women made a symbolic walk up the red carpet to represent the number of films directed by women - compared to more than 1,500 films directed by men - at the festival.

The issues of diversity and inclusion are high on the agenda at Cannes Lions as well.

While big companies around the world are striving to improve the gender balance of their workplace and boardrooms, Euronews' Oleksandra Vakulina asked the female executives at Cannes Lions about their take on gender equality in the creative industry.

"I am coming from tech industry, where there are not so many female leaders and I think our journey to break through has been very interesting," says Lubomira Rochet, Chief Digital Officer at L'Oreal. "It is really our duty and our role to empower, encourage and inspire new generations coming after us.

"Digital has changed the beauty industry and for the better because it allows companies like L’Oreal to have endless possibilities.

"If you take for example make up, one of the biggest barriers to purchase was 'what that colour would be looking on me'. That is why we created what we call virtual try-on which is: you use your phone to apply virtually and in real time and then you play with it.”

Spotify has 170 million users and its Global Head of Communications and PR, Dustee Jenkins, says diversity should be a corporate rather than an individual value:

"I think it starts first and foremost with the value of the companies. In Spotify diversity is an important value. But it is not just something we stick up on the wall and say ‘we gonna get to it some day’. It is something that I think about day in and day out.

When it comes to women it is near and dear to my heart. I have a daughter and as a female who has been able to, sort of, find my way in this industry I want to do that for other women.”