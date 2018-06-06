Designer Kate Spade's death part of a worrisome trend

While designer Kate Spade's death by apparent suicide at 55 came as a shock, it also highlights a worrisome trend in the United States: Women are dying by suicide at an increased rate.

"It is unfortunately true," Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told TODAY. "You are going to be hard pressed to not find a group from 1999 to 2016 without increased suicide rates."

Kate Spade and fashion designer Michael Kors pose at an event in 2004 in New York. Andrew Kent

Since 1999 suicide rates in the United States have increased 24 percent overall and the number of middle-aged women dying by suicide is also rising. The suicide rate for non-Hispanic white females, ages 45-64, was 80 percent higher in 2014 than 1999, three to four times higher than for women in other racial and ethnic groups, according to theCenters for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Association of Suicidology said in a statement that 28 women die by suicide every day in the United States, with more than 10,200 dying by suicide each year, citing CDC statistics.